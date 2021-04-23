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Stewart Rhodes: Step By Step Instructions For Patriots
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222 views • April 23, 2021
Stewart Rhodes and Harrison Smith discuss advice for patriots looking to escape the Democrat run hellscapes in our nation.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=608319a4ea18b605a43e44e0
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=608319a4ea18b605a43e44e0
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