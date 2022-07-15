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Bryan Ardis on Big Pharma’s assassination list of doctors who speaking truth [Chinese subtitle] 布萊恩·阿迪斯：大藥廠有一份對講真話醫生的暗殺名單
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199 views • July 15, 2022
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
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