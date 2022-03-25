The Gospel is the Only Way to Save America warns Patriotic Pastor Cary Gordon

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TAKEAWAYS
Only six percent of Americans today have a Biblical worldview
American churches have attracted congregants by recklessly watering down the gospel
The church’s refusal to get involved in civil matters and politics is at the root of many of society’s problems
The government can’t interfere with the church, but the church must interfere with civil government
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