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The Gospel is the Only Way to Save America warns Patriotic Pastor Cary Gordon
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132 views • March 25, 2022
The American church must stand up to the government and declare, “You will not tell me what to do!” says fiery patriot, author, and Cornerstone World Outreach pastor, Cary Gordon. Cary, who is also a producer of the ground-shaking documentary, Enemies Within the Church, discusses how churches that don’t get involved in civil government are like a conscience that doesn’t speak. He also sheds light on the Biblical context for churches seeking a non-profit status, while also pointing out the dangers of statism - the idea that the state gives permission for the individual, or the church, to exist. Cary additionally reveals that he believes America can only be saved if there is a divine intervention and churches repent and return to preaching the true gospel.


TAKEAWAYS

Only six percent of Americans today have a Biblical worldview

American churches have attracted congregants by recklessly watering down the gospel

The church’s refusal to get involved in civil matters and politics is at the root of many of society’s problems

The government can’t interfere with the church, but the church must interfere with civil government


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Keywords
americagodgospeljesuscommunismchurchgovernmentpatriotmarxismpastorssave americadivine interventiontrevor loudontina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showenemies within the churchcary gordonamerican churchpatriotic pastor cary gordonbiblical context cornerstoneworld outreach
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