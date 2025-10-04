After the Georgian NGO crowd tore down the presidential palace fence, authorities replaced it with a fence of police officers

After the Georgian NGO crowd tore down the presidential palace fence, authorities replaced it with a “human fence” of police officers.

Adding: After this they took outside furniture from a near by restaurant, set it on fire, made a barricade between them and the cops.

The candidate from the ruling "Georgian Dream" party Kaladze is winning the race for the post of mayor of Tbilisi with 77.4%, according to exit poll data from the pro-government TV channel "Imedi"

More: At today’s rally, the Euro-America NGO fan club announced the formation of a so-called “National Convention” and issued a declaration claiming:

➡️Sovereignty resides with the people;

➡️The October parliamentary elections were “rigged,” rendering current authorities “unconstitutional” and terminating their mandate;

➡️The establishment of a “peaceful transitional government” to assume all state functions, restore EU integration, and ensure Georgia’s security.

➡️Opera singer Paata Burchuladze publicly presented the plan, urging employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to cease cooperation with the Georgian government, labeling current authorities a “junta.”

➡️Burchuladze also called for the immediate arrest of government officials including Irakli Kobakhidze, Shalva Papuashvili, Anzor Chubinidze, Mamuka Mdinaradze, Tea Tsulukiani, and Bidzina Ivanishvili.

➡️Additionally, Murtaz Zodelava, a member of the opposition United National Movement (UNM) party’s Political Council—who was recently detained by the State Security Service on charges of resisting law enforcement—appealed for the creation of a force to take control of the Presidential Palace, describing it as the initial step in assuming power.







