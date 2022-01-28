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Creatives Chat with Evie B | Ep 71 Pt 1
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20 views • January 28, 2022
We are excited to chat with Evie B, an artist, musician and athlete with an unquenchable thirst to be fully self expressed.
Join us as we dive into the creative flow with Evie B as she shares her insights on having healthy outlets, finding time to practice, studying new techniques and being guided by the Heart.
Peter and Evie also chat about: creating new dimensions through music; focusing on one thing versus doing it all; being unlimited; evolution of sound; conveying hope and personal empowerment; transmuting pain and emotions; being authentic; turning anger into productivity; navigating the dance of Life; the motivation to do what needs to be done; and many more insights.
Creatives Chat is an introspective talk show hosted by Peter Lucas and Rusty Hill that features a broad spectrum of insight from Evie B.
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Support our show by supporting our Sponsors:
Creatives Chat - https://www.CreativesChat.com
Energy Body Tuners - https://www.EnergyBodyTuners.com
Full Spectrum Performance - https://www.FSPerformance.com
Jazz Piano Pro - https://www.JazzPianoPro.com
Retro Earth Studio - https://www.RetroEarthStudio.com
We Are Historically - https://www.WeAreHistorically.com
Join us as we dive into the creative flow with Evie B as she shares her insights on having healthy outlets, finding time to practice, studying new techniques and being guided by the Heart.
Peter and Evie also chat about: creating new dimensions through music; focusing on one thing versus doing it all; being unlimited; evolution of sound; conveying hope and personal empowerment; transmuting pain and emotions; being authentic; turning anger into productivity; navigating the dance of Life; the motivation to do what needs to be done; and many more insights.
Creatives Chat is an introspective talk show hosted by Peter Lucas and Rusty Hill that features a broad spectrum of insight from Evie B.
= = = = = = = = = = =
Support our show by supporting our Sponsors:
Creatives Chat - https://www.CreativesChat.com
Energy Body Tuners - https://www.EnergyBodyTuners.com
Full Spectrum Performance - https://www.FSPerformance.com
Jazz Piano Pro - https://www.JazzPianoPro.com
Retro Earth Studio - https://www.RetroEarthStudio.com
We Are Historically - https://www.WeAreHistorically.com
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