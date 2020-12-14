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Illegal Natural Cures
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213 views • December 14, 2020
Here's one HUGE reason we don't hear about natural cures.
Want help beating cancer? Got family history concerns?
Stop worrying.
https://pathlifecoaching.net/cancercoaching/
[email protected]
the FDA page quoted in this video:
https://www.fda.gov/food/food-labeling-nutrition/structurefunction-claims
thanks!
- coach B
Want help beating cancer? Got family history concerns?
Stop worrying.
https://pathlifecoaching.net/cancercoaching/
[email protected]
the FDA page quoted in this video:
https://www.fda.gov/food/food-labeling-nutrition/structurefunction-claims
thanks!
- coach B
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