Some Choros, a little Clown World music. I do requests

Nove de Julho, Topázio Líquido, and Nêne--Ernesto Nazareth, and a little Clown World music--Leoncavello's Pagliaci, End of Act I. I got the score in French, feels like it scans a little different in Italian, otherwise I'd sing along. I take requests. Looking for clown songs in particular. Hit me up
Peak Clown World at 25:30.
