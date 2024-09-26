BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

New Law Will Put You In Prison For NOTHING - The Kevin J. Johnston Show
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
149 views • 7 months ago

You have to hear this! Arm up. Learn How to Shoot! Learn how to Fight. GET READY WESTERN WORLD, Shit's About to GET REAL!


The Kevin J. Johnston Show brings back Australian Journalist MIKE HOLT to talk about the return of Concentration Camps!


This isn’t just another podcast; it’s a movement! 🚀 Tune in on multiple platforms:


www.FreedomReport.ca

www.X.com/KevinTheJackal

www.X.com/KJJTV13

www.Facebook.com/OfficialKevinJJohnston


In a shocking development, Australia has introduced new legislation regarding digital identification that raises serious concerns about civil liberties and personal freedoms. This law mandates a centralized digital ID system, ostensibly to streamline access to services and enhance security. However, critics argue that it paves the way for increased government surveillance and control over individuals' lives. The potential for misuse of this system is alarming; once citizens’ personal data is aggregated in a single repository, the risk of government overreach and abuse becomes significant. This echoes fears surrounding Bill C-63 and Bill C-293 in Canada, which similarly propose measures that could undermine fundamental rights in the name of national security and efficiency.


As we stand on the precipice of a new era in governance, the specter of digital identification looms large over both Australia and North America. The chilling parallels between these legislative initiatives suggest a concerted push towards a society where personal freedoms are traded for perceived safety and convenience. The implications are dire: a world where citizens could be monitored, controlled, and even herded into so-called “re-education” facilities, reminiscent of dark chapters in history. As we dissect these developments on the Kevin J Johnston show, we must confront the terrifying possibility that the tools meant to protect us could instead become instruments of oppression, leading us towards a future that bears unsettling similarities to the concentration camps of the past.


Kevin J. Johnston is the NUMBER ONE TAX SOLUTIONS EXPERT IN CANADA!


- - BOOK YOUR CONSULTATION NOW: www.KevinJJohnston.com - -


Hashtags

#KevinJJohnston #IncomeTax #CorporateTax #TaxExpert #CanadaRevenueAgency #TaxTips #FinancialFreedom #TaxAudit #TaxStrategies #TaxPlanning #TaxAdvice #CanadianTaxes #TaxSavings #EliminateTax #TaxReduction #WealthManagement #TaxCompliance #TaxRevolution #AuditDefense #TaxEducation


www.KevinJJohnston.com

www.TikTok.com/@RealKevinJJohnston

www.instagram.com/OfficialKevinJJohnston

www.FreedomReport.ca


Keywords
youtubeinterviewpodcastpodcastsradiohiphoppodcastingitunespodcastersspotifyradioshowcovidpodcasterapplepodcastapplepodcastsnewpodcastpodcastlifepodcastshowspotifypodcast
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy