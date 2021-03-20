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Was The Tanzanian President Silenced For Questioning The Narrative???
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124 views • March 20, 2021
The president of Tanzania John Magafuli has been outspoken about the hoax from the start. He sent in 5 tests from things like a goat and motor oil and got positive results. From there he kicked the who and the covid scam narrative out of his country. He went missing for about 2 weeks and was reported dead of a heart attack.
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Links to articles in the episode:
https://off-guardian.org/2021/03/12/tanzania-the-second-covid-coup/
https://humansarefree.com/2021/03/tanzanian-president-who-was-skeptical-and-critical-of-western-vaccines-dead-after-missing-for-two-weeks.html
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/tanzanian-president-who-was-skeptical-of-western-vaccines-dead-after-missing-for-two-weeks/
https://greatgameindia.com/tanzania-president-john-magufuli-assassinated/
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SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Links to articles in the episode:
https://off-guardian.org/2021/03/12/tanzania-the-second-covid-coup/
https://humansarefree.com/2021/03/tanzanian-president-who-was-skeptical-and-critical-of-western-vaccines-dead-after-missing-for-two-weeks.html
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/tanzanian-president-who-was-skeptical-of-western-vaccines-dead-after-missing-for-two-weeks/
https://greatgameindia.com/tanzania-president-john-magufuli-assassinated/
Thumbnail Link:
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