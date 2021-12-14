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Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 37 - 39) [Belgium, 30 May - 1 Dec 2021]
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54 views • December 14, 2021
How to Mass Hypnose an entire population?
Mass Psychosis: A severe mental disorder in which thought and emotions are so impaired that contact is lost with external reality....
There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
'Those That Fail to Learn From Histori, Are Doomed to Repeat is' - George Satayana
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth - Part 1 - 4 [Belgium 2017 - 2018]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vPhIxDfpohm8/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth - Part 5 - 8 [Belgium 2018 - 2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/okFqczBisEJ2/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 9 - 12) [Belgium 2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QhxfnHoWXHHr/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 13 - 16) [Belgium 2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sNasLDFxs970/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 17 - 20) [Belgium, Jan - Marts 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sLY0APmBC7Kd/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 21 - 24) [Belgium, 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oHynf4AEOIAb/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 25 - 28) [Belgium, 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6EWuYaEdihlt/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 29 - 32) [Belgium, 2020-2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/L4Ry8HFLSjKN/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 33 - 36) [Belgium, 1 Feb - 1 May 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uVVdSJ7RMMEr/
The two last episodes so far (Part 37 + 38):
Crater Earth: In Search of the Hidden 'BenBen Stone' (Part 1) [01.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O9QzHd2ygWuR/
Crater Earth: In Search of the Hidden 'BenBen Stone' (Part 2) [01.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RZW2NHPqTtfb/
---
Source:
37 Crater Earth: Sirius B
56,162 views May 30, 2021
https://youtu.be/1vxfRvDZmUQ
Is there a split-off society?
--
38 Crater Earth: The Mindcontrol Machine
66,981 views Jul 1, 2021
https://youtu.be/H3uKnz9sD80
How are they Controlling our Mind?
George Van Tassel
KVOS Webster Reports: The Extraordinary Equation of George Van Tassel
84,582 views Jul 30, 2011
https://youtu.be/wZbFsFWk__c
How Would We Communicate with Alien Life? - with Carl Sagan
240,795 views Dec 13, 2017
https://youtu.be/hbFq0I7YrYQ
--
39 Crater Earth: Dragons, Virgins and Gold
50,387 views Oct 1, 2021
https://youtu.be/baWyeFv_a6I
Where is the Synthetic Overlord Hiding?
--
40 Crater Earth in search of the BenBen stone (part 1)
44,108 views Nov 1, 2021
https://youtu.be/g1NAS05gs-g
Where is the Source of Evil ?
The moon is not a rock flying in the room.
It is just the reflection of a larger earth.
And in 1 of those craters we live.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=szljqd2uykq&;t=29s
--
41 Crater Earth in search of the BenBen stone (part 2)
32,320 views Dec 1, 2021
https://youtu.be/9y3b34licBc
Following the Breadcrumbs....
--
Wim Carrette - Godgevlamste - God Gevlamste
Crater Earth Documentarys Part 1 - 39
https://www.youtube.com/user/godgevlamste/videos
https://www.youtube.com/user/godgevlamste/channels
Joined Aug 31, 2010 - 2,837,517 views
Also:
https://vimeo.com/user98782276
https://soundcloud.com/flyingw
Scheldewindeke, Belgium
https://www.saatchiart.com/account/artworks/725142
Scheldewindeke, Oost-Vlaanderen, Belgium
About Wim Carrette born 1-12-1962, Art Academy Sint-Lucas Gent (1980-1984
https://www.facebook.com/wim.carrette
http://users.telenet.be/wc/
https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/wim-carrette
Mass Psychosis: A severe mental disorder in which thought and emotions are so impaired that contact is lost with external reality....
There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
'Those That Fail to Learn From Histori, Are Doomed to Repeat is' - George Satayana
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth - Part 1 - 4 [Belgium 2017 - 2018]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vPhIxDfpohm8/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth - Part 5 - 8 [Belgium 2018 - 2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/okFqczBisEJ2/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 9 - 12) [Belgium 2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QhxfnHoWXHHr/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 13 - 16) [Belgium 2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sNasLDFxs970/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 17 - 20) [Belgium, Jan - Marts 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sLY0APmBC7Kd/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 21 - 24) [Belgium, 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oHynf4AEOIAb/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 25 - 28) [Belgium, 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6EWuYaEdihlt/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 29 - 32) [Belgium, 2020-2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/L4Ry8HFLSjKN/
Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 33 - 36) [Belgium, 1 Feb - 1 May 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uVVdSJ7RMMEr/
The two last episodes so far (Part 37 + 38):
Crater Earth: In Search of the Hidden 'BenBen Stone' (Part 1) [01.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O9QzHd2ygWuR/
Crater Earth: In Search of the Hidden 'BenBen Stone' (Part 2) [01.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RZW2NHPqTtfb/
---
Source:
37 Crater Earth: Sirius B
56,162 views May 30, 2021
https://youtu.be/1vxfRvDZmUQ
Is there a split-off society?
--
38 Crater Earth: The Mindcontrol Machine
66,981 views Jul 1, 2021
https://youtu.be/H3uKnz9sD80
How are they Controlling our Mind?
George Van Tassel
KVOS Webster Reports: The Extraordinary Equation of George Van Tassel
84,582 views Jul 30, 2011
https://youtu.be/wZbFsFWk__c
How Would We Communicate with Alien Life? - with Carl Sagan
240,795 views Dec 13, 2017
https://youtu.be/hbFq0I7YrYQ
--
39 Crater Earth: Dragons, Virgins and Gold
50,387 views Oct 1, 2021
https://youtu.be/baWyeFv_a6I
Where is the Synthetic Overlord Hiding?
--
40 Crater Earth in search of the BenBen stone (part 1)
44,108 views Nov 1, 2021
https://youtu.be/g1NAS05gs-g
Where is the Source of Evil ?
The moon is not a rock flying in the room.
It is just the reflection of a larger earth.
And in 1 of those craters we live.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=szljqd2uykq&;t=29s
--
41 Crater Earth in search of the BenBen stone (part 2)
32,320 views Dec 1, 2021
https://youtu.be/9y3b34licBc
Following the Breadcrumbs....
--
Wim Carrette - Godgevlamste - God Gevlamste
Crater Earth Documentarys Part 1 - 39
https://www.youtube.com/user/godgevlamste/videos
https://www.youtube.com/user/godgevlamste/channels
Joined Aug 31, 2010 - 2,837,517 views
Also:
https://vimeo.com/user98782276
https://soundcloud.com/flyingw
Scheldewindeke, Belgium
https://www.saatchiart.com/account/artworks/725142
Scheldewindeke, Oost-Vlaanderen, Belgium
About Wim Carrette born 1-12-1962, Art Academy Sint-Lucas Gent (1980-1984
https://www.facebook.com/wim.carrette
http://users.telenet.be/wc/
https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/wim-carrette
Keywords
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