【USAID】- Japan is waking up / 日本は目覚めつつある

Media that continue to spread lies are scheduled to have their broadcasting rights revoked.
嘘を流し続けるメディアは放送権を剥奪される予定だ。
NHK
https://x.com/martytaka777/status/1887678536284316075
「何十年も前からキックバック計画が進行しており、国民の税金が何の関係もない事に使われている」
https://x.com/juri_piyo/status/1888596491583042033
コロ助茶番デミックを煽りにあおった歴史に残る出来事
https://x.com/seigihakatta/status/1888507097706635349
https://x.com/ChiakiTokai/status/1889306922622591263
＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
直接または間接的に関係がある可能性のある61の日本の組織・団体のリスト
https://x.com/FactCheckAomori/status/1888570155774747038
https://x.com/ofqzGi57z797423/status/1888942694388617373?s=03
「USAIDの指示で報道」を否定 国内新聞、通信、テレビの15社(毎日新聞)
https://u.lin.ee/WeO6oen?mediadetail=1&utm_source=line&utm_medium=share&utm_campaign=none
＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
「デマ」と言い切り
https://x.com/nakaharasos/status/1889988946102501544
USAIDの不正は陰謀論だ、トランプ支持者が陰謀論を信じていると番組内で言いきる
https://x.com/reishiina01/status/1889686310211953006
＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
この方は多くの人の支持を得ていました
https://x.com/JmaxTopics/status/1889810719333556420
スプートニク日本が、USAID（アメリカ国際開発庁）とJICA（国際協力機構）、池上彰氏、NHK、ウクライナ公共放送の関係性に言及
https://x.com/newssharing1/status/1889190956651749732?s=03
工作員を使った洗脳虚偽情報
https://x.com/juri_piyo/status/1890762344940163077
＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
ジャーナリスト船瀬俊介「許せない！」
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wMUMW0AeHVg
USAIDから日本のLGBT関連のNPOやジャーナリストにお金が流れています。高橋洋一先生がテレビでもはっきり
https://x.com/nekomenomiku/status/1890587790968062188
急速に広がっていく
https://x.com/hong2010kong/status/1891623479373402173?t=inY_-_Xsfof61nLSNt-_mg&s=03