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Need to Know: The Fetzer Report 15 October 2020
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6 views • October 16, 2020
Need to Know (15 October 2020) with David Scorpio & Carl Herman. Hunter Biden laptop contents explode upon the internet--hotter than a crackpipe! Coney Barrett hearings wind down, she presents dignity and class--approval all but certain October 22nd. Groper Joe abandoning blacks? Say it ain't so! Britt Hume claims Biden is senile! WHO flipflops on lockdowns. Democratic election day strategy--steal it and don’t get caught. Pelosi loses it during Wolf Blitzer interview. Biden’s elitism seeps through.
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