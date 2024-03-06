Create New Account
Rapper suffers VAXX poison induced CANCER
The Prisoner
Published 19 hours ago

Mayor Bill de Blasio and legendary music producer Clive Davis announced the star-studded lineup for the "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" earlier this week.

https://abc7nyDOTcom/nyc-homecoming-week-concerts-mega-concert-central-park/10916713/

https://web.archive.org/web/20240306080000/https://abc7ny.com/nyc-homecoming-week-concerts-mega-concert-central-park/10916713/

###

Kid Capri ECU Homecoming 2021

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=bylhb9JHJA8

###

@kidcapri101

"God is great! 3 days ago, I found out that I’m cancer free! Been dealing with it all year while I was doing everything I was doing for hip hop 50! I had 2 surgeries and never said anything publicly about what I was going through, I’m not an attention whore, so I didn’t want to say anything, so that it didn’t look like i wanted pity, but now that it’s over, I figure I let my fans and friends know, I’m very happy, this year I did a lot, but come 2024, I’m getting even crazier than I did in 2023!! Thank you God! #kidcapri #partyking #therealLOVE #happynewyear #happyholidays"

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/C1fUapbP_-k/

###

Eminem - Square Dance

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=6JX8j3vwrIA

###

Mirrored - bootcamp

cancerrappervaxxkid capri

