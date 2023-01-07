Dr. John Campbells Awakening: The End Of Evidence-Based Medicine
What Happens When Your Worldview Is Turned Upside Down? How Do You Cope With The Realization That Everything You Were Taught Was A Lie? This Is An Interesting Case Study Of A Man That Went From Totally Trusting "The Science" To Develop A Healthy Skepticism Towards Authorities.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.