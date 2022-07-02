Mr. Bannon Is Interviewed by Nicole at the 2nd Anniversary of NFSC

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【NFSC 2nd Anniversary】06/04/2022 Nicole’s interview with Mr. Bannon at the 2nd anniversary of the NFSC: Your work on the Polish-Ukrainian border is so important and resonates with people by giving them a glimpse of the new China and the new Chinese people that Miles is talking about; the next step for the NFSC is to try to get recognition from some NGOs and then from some countries