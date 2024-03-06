Alex Jones Full Show 3/5/24 W/ Jack Posobiec & Maria Zeee

Deep State’s Top Europe Saboteur Nuland to Exit After Devastating Ukraine, Empowering Russia, China, Iran — Alex Jones Reveals What Happens NEXT — FULL SHOW 3/5/24. Jack Posobiec joins Alex Jones to break down the latest news regarding Ukraine, Russia, and NATO. Also, Laura Towler joins Alex Jones to detail how her husband was arrested and sentenced to 2 years in prison in the United Kingdom for his free speech. Kirk Elliot joins Alex Jones to discuss the importance of protecting your wealth in an ever-changing, chaotic world with precious metals. Maria Zeee hosts the final hour.

