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341 Paper Ounces for Every Real One – The Great Silver Heist Is About to End
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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John Michael Chambers brings together two of the most formidable minds in the patriot movement—retired Lieutenant Colonel Tom Lennox and Rob Cunningham—for a two-hour journey through the collapsing old world and the birth of the new.


The conversation opens with Iran: not another endless war, but a surgical strike to decapitate a CIA proxy and retrieve the evidence of a century of fraud—including the 1.6 billion in cash Obama sent, the servers holding election data, and the proof of Wuhan transactions. The City of London's immediate response—Lloyd's of London canceling oil tanker insurance—was met with Trump's counterpunch: U.S. Navy escorts and American insurance. The cord is being cut.


From there, the panel dives into the true nature of the conflict:


Iran, Venezuela, Cuba, and eventually Israel as puppets of the deep state, now being systematically dismantled


The three types of "Jews" in Israel—Zionists, Khazars, and true Judeans—and why "saving Israel for last" means exposing the cabal's headquarters


The 1871 corporation is bankrupt. The Federal Reserve and IRS are already gone—merged into Treasury in 2019—and the $38 trillion debt is fiat fraud, not owed by the Republic


The COMEX paper game exposed: 341 paper ounces for every physical ounce of silver. The banks are bankrupt. The manipulation is ending.


The quantum financial system (QFS) is not blockchain—it's frequency-based, off-world technology, accessible only by your unique vibrational signature. No fingerprints, no iris scans. Frequency.


The repatriation of wealth: the Saint Germain Trust, the Solomon Trust, the Vatican's $526 quadrillion, the white dragon money—all returning. But not to everyone. The interview process will measure your frequency. The Jubilee is for the spiritually awake.


Lennox and Cunningham also address the EBS (Emergency Broadcast System), the coming 10-day blackout, the pre-positioned military, and why the truth is already reaching the next generation—as Rob's daughter's high school class proved: 17 kids shut down one loudmouth because they'd seen the Epstein files themselves.


The golden age is not a slogan. It is a frequency. And it is coming.


There is no scarcity. There is only truth. And the truth will set you free.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

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BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/



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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

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iranjohn michael chamberstom lennoxrob cunninghamcia pro
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