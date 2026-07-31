BURIED IN THE FAUCI DIARY: A WARNING TO ALL PREGNANT WOMEN

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What was Fauci being told behind closed doors about mRNA and pregnancy before he publicly reassured pregnant women? Newly surfaced correspondence preserved in Fauci’s records gives Jefferey Jaxen a revealing new timeline to unpack, and what was happening behind the scenes makes Fauci’s public statements even more disturbing.