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Trump Administration Air Show in Las Vegas - January 30 2019
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21 views • October 27, 2021
Trump Administration Air Show in Las Vegas - January 30 2019
WARNING
THIS VIDEO IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY
It is not to be considered political, military, spiritual or exo-political advice.
If you have a substance abuse problem call: (800) 744-0069
Or gambling addiction problem call: (800) 522-4700
I documented the Trump Administration air shows in Las Vegas for quite a while and wanted to share just a couple hours of it.
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Bending Reality™ follows Business Developer, Activist, Author, Intuitive Consultant™, Historian and Name Reader™ Michael Stephens journey as he changes lives, reveals truth and explores the world.
To explore with and join in, visit https://BendingReality.is/
WARNING
THIS VIDEO IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY
It is not to be considered political, military, spiritual or exo-political advice.
If you have a substance abuse problem call: (800) 744-0069
Or gambling addiction problem call: (800) 522-4700
I documented the Trump Administration air shows in Las Vegas for quite a while and wanted to share just a couple hours of it.
Contribute
Bitcoin Cash: qppdjcq5ysgfuzmq45k57fg8dvmrq2w82sv7qxz6me
Bitcoin: 178EX8HwtEGdeHofiJiBKsJBUBMZWKvaMK
ABOUT
Bending Reality™ follows Business Developer, Activist, Author, Intuitive Consultant™, Historian and Name Reader™ Michael Stephens journey as he changes lives, reveals truth and explores the world.
To explore with and join in, visit https://BendingReality.is/
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