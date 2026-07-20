Medical Treatment Cycles, Chemical Spraying on Children, mRNA Cancer Shot, Barry Smeltzer, EnviroMED26, RFK vs Antidepressants The RSB Show 7-20-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Medical Treatment Cycles, Chemical Spraying on Children, First mRNA Cancer Shot, Jacaranda Caroba, Barry Smeltzer, EnviroMED26, RFK vs Antidepressants, Cancer Diagnosis Concerns, Insect Science Failure, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/medical-treatment-vicious-cycles-chemical-spraying-on-children-first-mrna-cancer-shot-jacaranda-caroba-barry-smeltzer-rfk-want-less-people-on-antidepressants-listener-question-on-cancer-insect/