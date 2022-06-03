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Dr Ruckman - RARE Romans Study (NOT Bookstore Version) #20 & #21 (Rom 7:21- 8:15)
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75 views • June 03, 2022
Romans Chapter 7 vs. 21 - 25 (part 1), and Romans Chapter 8 vs. 1- 15 (part 2). "The Law as it relates to the Christian" in Chapter 7 (also explaining Spiritual Circumcision), and in Chapter 8 "the future life as it relates to the Christian".
This is the BEST Romans commentary I ever heard. Dr Ruckman teaches from the reformation text (the Authorized Bible) - about how Romans defines Christian Doctrine, without private interpretation. These spiritual truths are indeed "soul food"!
Visit GetBlessedForever.com for more info!
This is the BEST Romans commentary I ever heard. Dr Ruckman teaches from the reformation text (the Authorized Bible) - about how Romans defines Christian Doctrine, without private interpretation. These spiritual truths are indeed "soul food"!
Visit GetBlessedForever.com for more info!
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