BrightLearn - Safer Medicine Towards Clinical Scientific Evidence-Based Medicine by Dr. Mayer Eisenstein

This podcast discusses Dr. Mayer Eisenstein’s book "Safer Medicine Towards Clinical Scientific Evidence-Based Medicine," which critiques modern medical practices—such as hospital births, routine interventions, vaccinations, and low-fat diets—advocating instead for evidence-based, natural health approaches and questioning institutional medical narratives.
