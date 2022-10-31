Wion News: 'Taiwan Expects Greater China Pressure'

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https://gnews.org/articles/499738
Summary：10/27/2022 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accused the CCP of undermining the decades-long status quo that has kept both nations from going to a war over Taiwan. And he said the US was focusing on how to shape the world order around China by strengthening partnership with allies. Taiwan's defense minister has also said that its military is prepared for a war with Communist China.