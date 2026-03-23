Chaos vs Strategy: The Strait of Hormuz Standoff, an interview with Bob Moriarty

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In this intense segment of Bob Moriarty’s interview, the focus shifts to leadership, strategy, and the high-stakes reality of the Strait of Hormuz. From naval limitations to economic pressure tactics, this discussion reveals just how fragile international systems can be. Don’t miss the full breakdown—watch the complete video now and see the bigger picture unfold.
#Geopolitics #GlobalTrade #StraitOfHormuz #EnergySecurity #WorldAffairs
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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