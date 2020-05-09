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London Man Exposes Dangerous EMFs - Harmful Underground Smart Water Meters Covertly Installed by Thames Water
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125 views • May 09, 2020
A man in London notices dangerously high levels of electromagnetic radiation coming from underneath the pavement outside his property. Thames Water have installed smart meters up the entire street and what London residents do not realise, is that the meter installed has VERY harmful effects to human heath.
The man notices the levels of radiation emitted are far above normal and is able to detect this using a special Electromagnetic frequency reader. This however, is just a tiny FRACTION of how bad and dangerous the frequencies emitted by 5G will be.
The man notices the levels of radiation emitted are far above normal and is able to detect this using a special Electromagnetic frequency reader. This however, is just a tiny FRACTION of how bad and dangerous the frequencies emitted by 5G will be.
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