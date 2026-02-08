FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: Isaiah 43:1-2 , 20260207

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

O my Everlasting, Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly Father, and YAHWEH, ELOHIM, LORD YAHWEH, The Creator in Genesis 1:1, 2:4! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the atoning blood sacrifice that my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, my EMMANU-EL, the LORD YAHWEH who is always with me in Matthew 1:33, paid at Calvary to redeem me.

Merciful Father, because I have surrendered my life to my LORD Jesus Christ, please remind me of Your Holy Spirit’s gift in me so I continue to glorify You and produce the Fruit of the Spirit.

1 Your covenanted promise assures me, my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD YAHWEH ALMIGHTY that when You created, formed, and sanctified me, You said, O Saint: “Fear not: for I have redeemed thee, I have called thee by thy name; thou art Mine.

2 When thou passest through the waters, I, ELOHIM, LORD YAHWEH, The Creator, will be with thee; and through the rivers, they shall not overflow thee: when thou walkest through the fire, thou shalt not be burned; neither shall the flame kindle upon thee because My Holy Spirit is with thee. Amen!

Thank you, Holy Father, my ELOHIM, LORD YAHWEH, The Creator for rewarding me with these spiritual and physical blessings, and for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Isaiah 43:1-2 personalized KJV)

* * * *

Worship our EL ELYON, the MOST HIGH YAHWEH with us:

Click below to learn more and join us:

FCG Church Weekly Worship:

Sabbath: 10:30 AM-12:00 PM (EST)

Mid-Week: 8:00 PM–9:30 PM (EST)

www.FCGCHURCHES.org

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch/home

https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]