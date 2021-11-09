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"In Quick Succession: Deep State" - A Government Of Iron
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166 views • November 09, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Emergence of the Deep State. What is it: A shadow government, a secret movement that controls the visible government of the USA so that what the elected government does is nothing but puppet moves based on orders coming from a higher power than "We The People." Terror campaign using 'scare packages' will be used on those in business, tech and industry, as well as key legal witnesses and others- anyone who has important information in the national interest will be "scared". Rise of a majestic and terrifying new entity that will control America- THE IRON SPIDER. That's what God called it and that's how it appeared- a terrible, crushing, iron-fisted rulership under one man will take over America, and crush her and many nations to powder. Let those who have ears hear what the Spirit is saying to the churches of the world.
Full prophecy can be seen on the blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/17/in-quick-succession-america-in-turmoil-pt-3-deep-state-july-16-2019/
Further info on the iron kingdom can be found here:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/08/18/the-iron-kingdom-rises-july-14-2019/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
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https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Emergence of the Deep State. What is it: A shadow government, a secret movement that controls the visible government of the USA so that what the elected government does is nothing but puppet moves based on orders coming from a higher power than "We The People." Terror campaign using 'scare packages' will be used on those in business, tech and industry, as well as key legal witnesses and others- anyone who has important information in the national interest will be "scared". Rise of a majestic and terrifying new entity that will control America- THE IRON SPIDER. That's what God called it and that's how it appeared- a terrible, crushing, iron-fisted rulership under one man will take over America, and crush her and many nations to powder. Let those who have ears hear what the Spirit is saying to the churches of the world.
Full prophecy can be seen on the blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/17/in-quick-succession-america-in-turmoil-pt-3-deep-state-july-16-2019/
Further info on the iron kingdom can be found here:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/08/18/the-iron-kingdom-rises-july-14-2019/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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