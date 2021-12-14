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Meet The Homeless Preppers [Part One]
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266 views • December 14, 2021
Part One in a Series of intimate conversations on the mean streets of Milton Keynes. You will see a number of homeless people battling to survive. They tell stories of their few belongings being stolen from them making prepping and survival over the merciless elements often impossible: they literally die on the streets.
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