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The Coming of Christ Series Lesson 15 - Free from Ritualistic Religious Law-Keeping Systems!
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11 views • January 09, 2022
This is a literal/contextual study of 2 Timothy 2:16-19 as another pertinent parousia passage related to the Second Coming of Christ. This is intended to provide you with contextual biblical expository evidence that Christ has returned and completed all scripture, fulfilled the Law of Moses and the Prophets perfectly as a spiritual event and not the cataclysmic event many of have been taught. The troublemakers in Paul's day were Judaizing teachers (false children of God from Jerusalem) sent to the Gentile congregations of First Century Christians who came to spy out and destroy the freedom the Christians enjoyed by leaving the Old Judaic System which was NEVER part of the New Covenant. This is why they were teaching Christ had already come in Paul's day they want the law system included and carried over into the new heaven and earth wherein righteousness would now dwell as God dwelt in His people forever by His Eternal Spirit granting eternal rest with him and others in the coming Eternal Kingdom.
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