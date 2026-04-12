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Haredi settlers block a road in occupied al-Quds in protest against compulsory military service.
Adding, Israel is lusting for more blood...
❗️NEW: The Israeli KAN agency, citing senior Israeli security officials, says Israel is ready and wants to resume the war and is waiting for Trump's decision.