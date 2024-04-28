The Real War is Spiritual.. Bind the Demons of those Running this World...

Join our alerts: https://sjwellfire.com/

Review – Spiritual Warfare

Brother Larry's message focuses on the foundational importance of the Bible in understanding spiritual warfare. He emphasizes that spiritual warfare is a reality, as stated in Ephesians 6:12, and that the Bible is the bedrock upon which believers stand in this battle. He stresses the need to base our understanding on the scriptures rather than personal anecdotes or fantastical stories.

Brother Larry underscores the spiritual realm's existence and our need to know Jesus Christ to combat darkness effectively. He discusses various passages from the Bible, including Ephesians, 2 Corinthians, and 2 Timothy, which highlight our role as soldiers in this spiritual battle.

Furthermore, he emphasizes the Bible's reliability, authority, and supremacy, citing examples from Jesus's teachings and the Old Testament's importance in understanding Christ's mission. He concludes by reiterating the significance of the Word of God as the sword of the Spirit, essential for spiritual warfare.

Overall, Brother Larry's message stresses the necessity of anchoring one's faith and understanding in the Bible to effectively engage in spiritual warfare and live as faithful followers of Christ.