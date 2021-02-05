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Politically Correct Military Madness Will Lead to Defeat
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90 views • February 05, 2021
Matt Bracken of http://enemiesforeignanddomestic.com guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down how cancel culture and political correctness will destroy our military.
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=601c8524a7e7f9236dd680fc
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=601c8524a7e7f9236dd680fc
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