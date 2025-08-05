BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Creation Of Massive Nationwide Data Centers-NOW THE END BEGINS-AUG 5 2025
Rightly Dividing The Word
102 followers
65 views • 1 day ago

Back in 2013, Now The End Begins was one of the first media outlets to bring you the news of the creation of the Utah Data Center by then-president Barack Obama. That article said it was a “project of immense secrecy, it is the final piece in a complex puzzle assembled over the past decade. Its purpose: to intercept, decipher, analyze, and store vast swaths of the world’s communications as they zap down from satellites and zip through the underground and undersea cables of international, foreign, and domestic networks.” Now President Trump is planning to create a nationwide web of data centers, powered by AI, that will dwarf any dystopian dominance dream ever dreamt by Obama. America’s AI Action Plan.


“And the LORD said, Behold, the people is one, and they have all one language; and this they begin to do: and now nothing will be restrained from them, which they have imagined to do.” Genesis 11:6 (KJB)


On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, Donald Trump is a ‘man on a mission’ and that mission is creating the next major plank in the platform of the coming kingdom of Antichrist. Peter Thiel from Palantir has also been doing a lot of the AC’s advance work, and the progress being made is quite impressive. As it turns out, movies like ‘The Matrix’ were predictive programming from decades ago that accurately portray what our lives are like here in the 21st century. Trump has promised us a ‘Golden Age’, but the gold he offers is the exact opposite of the gold Jesus tells us to acquire in Revelation 3. His gold is shiny on the outside, but inside is full of dead man’s bones. Today we bring you the stunning updates on the Beast System and the soon-coming creation of the state of Palestine at the United Nations.

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
