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11/24/2020 -- Earthquake activity spreads across Pacific - Deep earthquake event underway - Be ready
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842 views • November 25, 2020
Don't be scared, be prepared.
A new deep earthquake event is now underway, which should lead to a noteworthy increase in larger seismic activity M6.0+ in the next several days, in addition to a spread of M5.0 to M5.5 at multiple locations named in the video from Taiwan to the South Sandwich Islands, and from Oregons coast to Crete Greece.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
http://www.wolton.net/quake.html
A new deep earthquake event is now underway, which should lead to a noteworthy increase in larger seismic activity M6.0+ in the next several days, in addition to a spread of M5.0 to M5.5 at multiple locations named in the video from Taiwan to the South Sandwich Islands, and from Oregons coast to Crete Greece.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
http://www.wolton.net/quake.html
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