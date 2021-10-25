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Thousands of Earthquakes Are Hitting the Cumbre Vieja Volcano: Are HAARP and CERN Attacking Ill Fated La Bamba Island?
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311 views • October 25, 2021
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Video link:
New video: "Thousands of Earthquakes Are Hitting the Cumbre Vieja Volcano: Are HAARP and CERN Attacking Ill Fated La Bamba Island?"
https://youtu.be/VBEmCcxgquo
#CumbreVieja #HAARP #CERN
I have been monitoring and researching HAARP since it came on board in Alaska in 1995 and there is NO DOUBT in my mind that with the thousands of mini-earthquakes and the strategically placed 'grid' format that these earthquakes in La Palma and around the Cumbre Vieja are being surrounded with that there is something more sinister taking place on this Canary Island that is not being mentioned by mainstream media who seem to be ignoring the pile on of earthquakes that are hitting this little island and their very active volcano.
#HAARP #Norway #CumbreVieja #WarRoomPandemic
Related Videos:
Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis Walkthrough Part 24
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BMaPl8vJIfE
Megatsunami Scenario - La Palma Landslide
Naked Science
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6utAunBKXV4
HAARP Causing the Gravity Waves on La Palma? The Eruptions and Earthquakes Continue to Intensify
Don't Speak II
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JBKRHiPljBM
Related links:
http://emsc-csem.org/Earthquake/Map/gmap.php
https://weatherboy.com/preparations-underway-for-east-coast-earthquakes-tsunamis/
https://scitechdaily.com/satellite-captures-stunning-gravity-waves-over-la-palma-from-cumbre-vieja-eruption/
https://www.npr.org/sections/pictureshow/2021/03/11/975600134/remembering-fukushima-10-years-after-the-devastation
https://operationdisclosureofficial.com/2021/09/23/benjamin-fulford-report-biblical-floods-or-world-peace-september-20-2021/
https://www.emsc-csem.org/Earthquake/europe/?view=114
https://benjaminfulford.net/category/white-dragon-society/weekly-reports/
https://www.nationalgeographic.org/encyclopedia/magma/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021_Cumbre_Vieja_volcanic_eruption
https://www.usgs.gov/volcanoes/mount-st-helens/1980-cataclysmic-eruption?qt-science_support_page_related_con=2#qt-science_support_page_related_con
https://www.nextbigfuture.com/2018/02/russian-supernuclear-robotic-submarine-would-trigger-a-mega-tsunami-to-wipe-out-florida-and-east-coast-of-the-usa.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/European-Mediterranean_Seismological_Centre
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
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Video link:
New video: "Thousands of Earthquakes Are Hitting the Cumbre Vieja Volcano: Are HAARP and CERN Attacking Ill Fated La Bamba Island?"
https://youtu.be/VBEmCcxgquo
#CumbreVieja #HAARP #CERN
I have been monitoring and researching HAARP since it came on board in Alaska in 1995 and there is NO DOUBT in my mind that with the thousands of mini-earthquakes and the strategically placed 'grid' format that these earthquakes in La Palma and around the Cumbre Vieja are being surrounded with that there is something more sinister taking place on this Canary Island that is not being mentioned by mainstream media who seem to be ignoring the pile on of earthquakes that are hitting this little island and their very active volcano.
#HAARP #Norway #CumbreVieja #WarRoomPandemic
Related Videos:
Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis Walkthrough Part 24
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BMaPl8vJIfE
Megatsunami Scenario - La Palma Landslide
Naked Science
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6utAunBKXV4
HAARP Causing the Gravity Waves on La Palma? The Eruptions and Earthquakes Continue to Intensify
Don't Speak II
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JBKRHiPljBM
Related links:
http://emsc-csem.org/Earthquake/Map/gmap.php
https://weatherboy.com/preparations-underway-for-east-coast-earthquakes-tsunamis/
https://scitechdaily.com/satellite-captures-stunning-gravity-waves-over-la-palma-from-cumbre-vieja-eruption/
https://www.npr.org/sections/pictureshow/2021/03/11/975600134/remembering-fukushima-10-years-after-the-devastation
https://operationdisclosureofficial.com/2021/09/23/benjamin-fulford-report-biblical-floods-or-world-peace-september-20-2021/
https://www.emsc-csem.org/Earthquake/europe/?view=114
https://benjaminfulford.net/category/white-dragon-society/weekly-reports/
https://www.nationalgeographic.org/encyclopedia/magma/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021_Cumbre_Vieja_volcanic_eruption
https://www.usgs.gov/volcanoes/mount-st-helens/1980-cataclysmic-eruption?qt-science_support_page_related_con=2#qt-science_support_page_related_con
https://www.nextbigfuture.com/2018/02/russian-supernuclear-robotic-submarine-would-trigger-a-mega-tsunami-to-wipe-out-florida-and-east-coast-of-the-usa.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/European-Mediterranean_Seismological_Centre
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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