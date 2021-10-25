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Thousands of Earthquakes Are Hitting the Cumbre Vieja Volcano: Are HAARP and CERN Attacking Ill Fated La Bamba Island?
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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311 views • October 25, 2021
For the rest of the video please see the link below. Uploading lenghty videos to Brighteon is a waste of time because they take too long to upload and don't get any views when they are finally uploaded. You may pick the video up again at the 10:30 mark. Thank you for your patience. Mark @GlobalAgenda
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New video: "Thousands of Earthquakes Are Hitting the Cumbre Vieja Volcano: Are HAARP and CERN Attacking Ill Fated La Bamba Island?"
https://youtu.be/VBEmCcxgquo
#CumbreVieja #HAARP #CERN

I have been monitoring and researching HAARP since it came on board in Alaska in 1995 and there is NO DOUBT in my mind that with the thousands of mini-earthquakes and the strategically placed 'grid' format that these earthquakes in La Palma and around the Cumbre Vieja are being surrounded with that there is something more sinister taking place on this Canary Island that is not being mentioned by mainstream media who seem to be ignoring the pile on of earthquakes that are hitting this little island and their very active volcano.

#HAARP #Norway #CumbreVieja #WarRoomPandemic

Related Videos:

Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis Walkthrough Part 24
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BMaPl8vJIfE

Megatsunami Scenario - La Palma Landslide
Naked Science
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6utAunBKXV4

HAARP Causing the Gravity Waves on La Palma? The Eruptions and Earthquakes Continue to Intensify
Don't Speak II
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JBKRHiPljBM

Related links:

http://emsc-csem.org/Earthquake/Map/gmap.php

https://weatherboy.com/preparations-underway-for-east-coast-earthquakes-tsunamis/

https://scitechdaily.com/satellite-captures-stunning-gravity-waves-over-la-palma-from-cumbre-vieja-eruption/

https://www.npr.org/sections/pictureshow/2021/03/11/975600134/remembering-fukushima-10-years-after-the-devastation

https://operationdisclosureofficial.com/2021/09/23/benjamin-fulford-report-biblical-floods-or-world-peace-september-20-2021/

https://www.emsc-csem.org/Earthquake/europe/?view=114

https://benjaminfulford.net/category/white-dragon-society/weekly-reports/

https://www.nationalgeographic.org/encyclopedia/magma/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021_Cumbre_Vieja_volcanic_eruption

https://www.usgs.gov/volcanoes/mount-st-helens/1980-cataclysmic-eruption?qt-science_support_page_related_con=2#qt-science_support_page_related_con

https://www.nextbigfuture.com/2018/02/russian-supernuclear-robotic-submarine-would-trigger-a-mega-tsunami-to-wipe-out-florida-and-east-coast-of-the-usa.html

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/European-Mediterranean_Seismological_Centre

You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]

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Keywords
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