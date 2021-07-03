If Mr. Guo Lost the Case, the Fellow Fighters of the NFSC Would Be All Labeled as Terrorists

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In the June 23, 2021 GTV broadcast, Mr. Miles Guo pointed out that the significance of winning the lawsuit against French Wallop and Michael Waller in the Southern District Court of New York was beyond the lawsuit itself, because if he had lost, all of the fellow fighters of the New Federal State of China (NFSC) and Whistleblower Movement would be labeled as having violent tendencies and being terrorists in the US. He said the CCP’s running dogs like Wu Zheng, Elliott Briody, and Steve Wynn were not aiming to just win the lawsuits, rather they wanted to completely destroy Mr. Guo, the Whistleblower Movement, and the NFSC!