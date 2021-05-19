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The Simplest Reason Why You Should Vaccinate? (Satire)
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152 views • May 19, 2021
By Our Nature, Everyone Reacts Differently. Age & Environments & Much More Is Also A Factor Here; So The Nature Of This TOLD "Problem" Is Hard To Identify & Then The "Solution" Would Be Also. Thus Working With Natural Immunity Is ALWAYS Optimal To Assure. No Excuse Is Valid For Inherent Evil. Nature's Product Over Man's Product Will Help In PREVENTl0N, Not Simply Tr3atm3nt.
FOR YOUR OWN RESEARCH:
https://pastebin.com/AeZEMqQv
- Learning Natural Law & Statism (Order-Following):
https://www.nita.one/advanced
https://onegreatworknetwork.com
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpgpMJ3yOnbJrsr_JvHOz1YL9KsG-0SGi
ALL LINKS: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth
Please Feel Free To Subscribe, Much Appreciated!
**Shoutouts To This Channel Very Much Appreciated & Welcomed! Reposting Content Allowed With Credit Given**
#health #medicine #healthnews
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Not intended to prescribe or assess micro- and macronutrient levels; provide health care, medical or nutrition therapy services; or to diagnose, treat or cure any disease, condition or other physical or mental ailment of the human body. Recommended that clients with health coaches, explore new hobbies and interests, engage in self-reflection and experience nature. Recommended that clients look into super-foods, multivitamins and mineral supplements under a doctor’s supervision. Clients encouraged to begin gentle, low-risk changes. Suggested that clients ask their medical doctor about alternatives to medication or other tips portrayed and get a second doctor’s opinion if they’re unsure. Education purposes only. Not to be construed as medical advice.
FOR YOUR OWN RESEARCH:
https://pastebin.com/AeZEMqQv
- Learning Natural Law & Statism (Order-Following):
https://www.nita.one/advanced
https://onegreatworknetwork.com
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpgpMJ3yOnbJrsr_JvHOz1YL9KsG-0SGi
ALL LINKS: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth
Please Feel Free To Subscribe, Much Appreciated!
**Shoutouts To This Channel Very Much Appreciated & Welcomed! Reposting Content Allowed With Credit Given**
#health #medicine #healthnews
-
Not intended to prescribe or assess micro- and macronutrient levels; provide health care, medical or nutrition therapy services; or to diagnose, treat or cure any disease, condition or other physical or mental ailment of the human body. Recommended that clients with health coaches, explore new hobbies and interests, engage in self-reflection and experience nature. Recommended that clients look into super-foods, multivitamins and mineral supplements under a doctor’s supervision. Clients encouraged to begin gentle, low-risk changes. Suggested that clients ask their medical doctor about alternatives to medication or other tips portrayed and get a second doctor’s opinion if they’re unsure. Education purposes only. Not to be construed as medical advice.
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