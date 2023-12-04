Create New Account
Kings of the Earth, Evil or Righeous, and the Prophecy of Ezekiel 35
PastorRuth
Published Yesterday

Like modern Israel, the book of Kings lists the rulers, most evil and a few good, who determine peace or punishment. But each chooses for themselves what their future will be. We too must choose. "And if it seems evil to you to serve the LORD, choose for yourself this day whom you will serve... but as for me and my house, we will serve the LORD." Joshua 24:15 NKJV)

biblegodwrongeviljesusisraelrulersrightgoodkings

