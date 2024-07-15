Presidential Immunity, Federal vs. State Jurisdiction, and Ohio's New State Fish

Norm and Steve dive deep into the complexities of judicial jurisdictions and the role of the Supreme Court. They discuss cases that straddle both federal and state courts, emphasizing the need for legislative clarity to avoid partisanship in court decisions.





Steve analyzes the Supreme Court’s stance on presidential immunity, drawing from the case of **Trump vs. United States**. He calls for a clear framework for handling such cases in the future, stressing fairness and judicial integrity.





The stakes in the Ukraine conflict are high, and Steve, Norm, and Brett don’t shy away from expressing concerns about the use of American munitions and the potential escalation into a larger conflict.





Infrastructure funding problems are also discussed, particularly the reliance on gas taxes and the impact of fuel-efficient vehicles and EVs on state revenues. Solutions like delivery fees are examples discussed, with Colorado and Minnesota's models providing real-world examples. The Ohio Governor is considering a gas tax hike. So what are the broader implications for government budgeting and taxation strategies?





Ohio’s rapid licensing for medical marijuana dispensaries transitioning to recreational use is under the microscope. Steven, Norm, and Brett debate the risks of market saturation, profitability, and competition dynamics, with an eye on industry sustainability.





Closing on a lighter note, the discussion of **House Bill 599** proposing the walleye as Ohio’s state fish brings some fun and nostalgia. The hosts share their fishing experiences, favorite spots like **Lake Erie**, and Ohio’s best ice cream trails.





Common Sense Moments





08:15 German generals recognized trap, Soviets win Kursk.





16:16 Entrepreneurship requires recognizing and accepting failure.





24:55 Ohio preps for cannabis industry regulations.





28:15 Chinese buying up farmland to grow marijuana.





35:56 Legal breakdown of US Supreme Court presidential immunity decision.





40:35 Creating a presumption of immunity in law.





45:24 Barrett's belief: criminal cases against presidents federal.





47:41 Courtroom challenge against violation of 6th Amendment.





54:03 Absurd political dissent over immunity for Trump.





59:58 Summary: Senate Bill 79 creates energy-efficient appliance rebates.





