Surviving the Storm - How to survive | Riccardo Bosi

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Ricardo Bosi delivers a battle-tested survival guide for the turbulent times ahead:





1️⃣ Personal Fortification





"Get yourself in order physically, mentally, emotionally, psychologically and spiritually"





"You are made in the image of God - pray for strength"





2️⃣ Understanding the Brutality of War





Recommends the military training film 12 O'Clock High to grasp the harsh realities of collateral damage





"We've been conditioned for 23-minute resolutions - this is the real deal"





3️⃣ Blueprint for the Future





Calls The Political Theory of the American Founding the "most important book on the planet"





Reveals how understanding America's founding principles will help rebuild civilization





Critical Insight:

"The moral conditions for freedom must be restored - only then can we rebuild properly."





ALL Bosi Briefs show get the following:

Who is Riccardo Bosi? Riccardo Bosi is a:

Former Australian Army Special Forces Lieutenant Colonel, National Leader of AustraliaOne Party, International business consultant, Published author and speaker

He is a first-generation Australian of Italian World War 2 refugees who arrived in 1951.

Riccardo served 24 years in the Australian Army including postings to the Special Air Service Regiment, the 1st Commando Regiment, Headquarters Special Operations and the US Combined Joint Task Force Headquarters in Kuwait.

He retired in 2004 when he established his firm, Lionheart Australasia, which consults to major corporations on leadership, strategy and innovation.

Internationally, Riccardo has consulted on business continuity in the gas and oil industry in Italy, Pakistan, Thailand and the Philippines.

In 2010 Riccardo and his wife moved to the United Arab Emirates when he was contracted to advise their Special Operations Command. He developed high-level strategy and capability development frameworks and also led the training of UAE Special Forces soldiers to fight the ‘War on Terror]’ and deployed with them to Afghanistan in 2012.





