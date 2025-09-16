BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
JUST IN: Senator Grassley said FBI whistleblower disclosed details about 'Arctic Frost', which targeted 92 Republican-linked individuals & orgs - including Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
65 views • 1 day ago

JUST IN! Senator Chuck Grassley announced that an FBI whistleblower disclosed details about a project known as “Arctic Frost”, which targeted 92 Republican-linked individuals and organizations.

According to Grassley, the documents—which will be released today—show that the list included groups such as Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA.

He argued that the program extended beyond investigations related to Donald Trump and was used to scrutinize a wider Republican political network.

"In other words, Arctic Frost wasn’t just a case to politically investigate Trump. It was the vehicle by which partisan FBI agents and Department of Justice prosecutors could achieve their partisan ends and improperly investigate the entire Republican political apparatus.”

current eventsfbikash patel
