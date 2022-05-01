Serbia stages newly purchased China missiles, as ‘small Putin’ Vucic slams attack rhetoric nonsense

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Members of the public and the media were invited to the display.
The sophisticated Chinese HQ-22 surface-to-air system, export version as FK-3, was delivered by 22 Chinese Air Force transport planes.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic was also at the event. He was proud of the big progress his country has come through, and stressed that these military hardware will only be served in defense purpose.