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VT2, SECRET SPACE WAR - You are not allowed to know about! - f/Professor Truth
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270 views • February 19, 2021
Professor Truth reads and provides commentary on the Secret Space War by Dr. Preston James. This review explains how the world actually works, who is in charge of Prison Planet Earth and who the Powers That Be actually are.... CRITICAL RED PILL info to escape the Matrix of deceit for your SOUL.
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