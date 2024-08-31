Russian military Discovered & Destroyed a Danish Leopard 1A5DK tank of the Ukrainian army in the Kharkiv region

8 months ago

The "Center" group of troops took control of the settlement of Kirovo in the DPR and continues to advance into the depths of the enemy's defense, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Russian military discovered and destroyed a Danish Leopard 1A5DK tank of the Ukrainian army in the Kharkiv region.

