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Dr. Judy Mikovits | The Great Reset | Understanding Elon Musk’s Neuralink & the Transhumanism Agenda
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242 views • March 03, 2022
Learn More About Maryam’s Research Today At:
https://tv.gab.com/channel/ladybee
Learn More At Doctor Judy Mikovits’ Research - https://timetofreeamerica.com/mikovits
Step 1 - Stop watching the mainstream media
Step 2 - Stop wearing a mask and never get another vaccine
Step 3 - www.PlagueTheBook.com & www.TheRealDrJudy.com
Website: https://substack.com/profile/49176289-robert-w-malone-md-ms
https://www.banners4freedom.com/ - Founder | The Power of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance & Godly Declarations
Elon Musk’s Cruel Neuralink Experiments Kills 15th MONKEY, Are Humans Next?
https://www.activistpost.com/2022/02/elon-musks-cruel-neuralink-experiments-kills-15th-monkey-are-humans-next.html
Clip #1 - Klaus Schwab - Microchips In the Human Brain
Clip #2 - Transhumanism | "When Humans Become Cyborgs." - An Actual World Economic Forum Presentation -
Clip #3 - Neural Link video
Clip #4 - The Great Reset | World Economic Forum Advisor "We Are One of the Last Generations of Homo Sapiens" -
Clip #5 - Neural Link / Brain Chip Interface
Cllp #6 - We Are the Monkeyz - Becoming Robo Humans
Global Thought Leaders Assemble At The Vatican For The Transhuman Code Meeting Of The Minds - https://www.yahoo.com/now/global-thought-leaders-assemble-vatican-130000625.html
Have you already received the COVID-19 vaccines? Dr. Judy Mikovits explains what you can do if you have already received the COVID-19 vaccines.
Download Doctor Judy Mikovits’ Research - https://timetofreeamerica.com/mikovits
Step 1 - Stop watching the mainstream media
Step 2 - Stop wearing a mask and never get another vaccine
Step 3 - www.PlagueTheBook.com & www.TheRealDrJudy.com
Website: https://substack.com/profile/49176289-robert-w-malone-md-ms
https://www.banners4freedom.com/ - Founder | The Power of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance & Godly Declarations
www.ICanDecide.org
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
Learn More About the ReAwakening Documentary Today At: https://reawakeningseries.com/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Dr. Zelenko, Eric Trump, Sean Feucht, Doctor Dave Martin, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Mike Lindell Join the Tour...
Request Tickets Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
*San Diego, CA - March 11th & 12th - 381Tickets Remain
*Salem, OR - April 1st & 2nd - 47 Tickets Remain
*Myrtle Beach, SC - May 13th & 14th - 1,212 Tickets Remain
https://tv.gab.com/channel/ladybee
Learn More At Doctor Judy Mikovits’ Research - https://timetofreeamerica.com/mikovits
Step 1 - Stop watching the mainstream media
Step 2 - Stop wearing a mask and never get another vaccine
Step 3 - www.PlagueTheBook.com & www.TheRealDrJudy.com
Website: https://substack.com/profile/49176289-robert-w-malone-md-ms
https://www.banners4freedom.com/ - Founder | The Power of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance & Godly Declarations
Elon Musk’s Cruel Neuralink Experiments Kills 15th MONKEY, Are Humans Next?
https://www.activistpost.com/2022/02/elon-musks-cruel-neuralink-experiments-kills-15th-monkey-are-humans-next.html
Clip #1 - Klaus Schwab - Microchips In the Human Brain
Clip #2 - Transhumanism | "When Humans Become Cyborgs." - An Actual World Economic Forum Presentation -
Clip #3 - Neural Link video
Clip #4 - The Great Reset | World Economic Forum Advisor "We Are One of the Last Generations of Homo Sapiens" -
Clip #5 - Neural Link / Brain Chip Interface
Cllp #6 - We Are the Monkeyz - Becoming Robo Humans
Global Thought Leaders Assemble At The Vatican For The Transhuman Code Meeting Of The Minds - https://www.yahoo.com/now/global-thought-leaders-assemble-vatican-130000625.html
Have you already received the COVID-19 vaccines? Dr. Judy Mikovits explains what you can do if you have already received the COVID-19 vaccines.
Download Doctor Judy Mikovits’ Research - https://timetofreeamerica.com/mikovits
Step 1 - Stop watching the mainstream media
Step 2 - Stop wearing a mask and never get another vaccine
Step 3 - www.PlagueTheBook.com & www.TheRealDrJudy.com
Website: https://substack.com/profile/49176289-robert-w-malone-md-ms
https://www.banners4freedom.com/ - Founder | The Power of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance & Godly Declarations
www.ICanDecide.org
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
Learn More About the ReAwakening Documentary Today At: https://reawakeningseries.com/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Dr. Zelenko, Eric Trump, Sean Feucht, Doctor Dave Martin, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Mike Lindell Join the Tour...
Request Tickets Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
*San Diego, CA - March 11th & 12th - 381Tickets Remain
*Salem, OR - April 1st & 2nd - 47 Tickets Remain
*Myrtle Beach, SC - May 13th & 14th - 1,212 Tickets Remain
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