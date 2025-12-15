TRUTH VS LIES | 12-15-2025

Show #2559 Show Notes:





Tina Peters President Trump attempts to pardon Tina Peters in Colorado state case

China silver embargo LEAKED: Samsung Execs Land in Mexico. (Buying ALL The Silver)

Brunson case (20+) Facebook

Tucker J6 reminder (20+) Facebook

Christian men with balls TAKES CHRISTIAN MEN with BALLS to DESTROY EVIL!

Meathead stabbed Rob Reiner and His Wife Michele Were Killed by Their Son (Exclusive Sources)

Heart disease 4 min mark The Epic HEART Video. Cholesterol Doesn't Cause Heart Attacks — THIS Does. - YouTube

How they lie to us (20+) Facebook

Trump on Weaponized Justice (20+) Facebook

Masonic lucifer restinpeace globe on X: "Anyone else think that's cool? Listen closely. https://t.co/917sf81zm3" / X

Kent Hovind (20+) Facebook

Real Holocaust (20+) Facebook

Where is accountability? (20+) Facebook









Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.





