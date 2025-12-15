BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

TRUTH VS LIES | 12-15-2025
Coach Dave LIVE
Coach Dave LIVECheckmark Icon
156 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • 1 day ago

Show #2559 Show Notes:


Tina Peters  President Trump attempts to pardon Tina Peters in Colorado state case

China silver embargo  LEAKED: Samsung Execs Land in Mexico. (Buying ALL The Silver)

Brunson case (20+) Facebook

Tucker J6 reminder  (20+) Facebook

Christian men with balls  TAKES CHRISTIAN MEN with BALLS to DESTROY EVIL!

Meathead stabbed  Rob Reiner and His Wife Michele Were Killed by Their Son (Exclusive Sources)

Heart disease  4 min mark  The Epic HEART Video. Cholesterol Doesn't Cause Heart Attacks — THIS Does. - YouTube

How they lie to us  (20+) Facebook

Trump on Weaponized Justice  (20+) Facebook

Masonic lucifer  restinpeace globe on X: "Anyone else think that's cool? Listen closely. https://t.co/917sf81zm3" / X

Kent Hovind  (20+) Facebook

Real Holocaust   (20+) Facebook

Where is accountability?  (20+) Facebook



Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

Keywords
truthpass the saltcoach dave live
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Secret FBI-Ukraine meetings spark speculation about their true purpose

Secret FBI-Ukraine meetings spark speculation about their true purpose

Belle Carter
Report: TSA sharing all traveler data with immigration enforcement since March

Report: TSA sharing all traveler data with immigration enforcement since March

Belle Carter
OCC report exposes major U.S. banks for politically motivated &#8220;debanking&#8221; practices

OCC report exposes major U.S. banks for politically motivated “debanking” practices

Kevin Hughes
Leaked draft of Trump&#8217;s National Security Strategy sparks debate over U.S. plans for Europe

Leaked draft of Trump’s National Security Strategy sparks debate over U.S. plans for Europe

Belle Carter
EU set to scrap 2035 combustion engine ban after industry pressure

EU set to scrap 2035 combustion engine ban after industry pressure

Cassie B.
EU&#8217;s emergency freeze on Russian Central Bank assets sparks debate over credibility and legal authority

EU’s emergency freeze on Russian Central Bank assets sparks debate over credibility and legal authority

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy