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Jury Nullification Can Keep the Government in Check
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54 views • January 14, 2022
Thomas Jefferson considered trial by jury as the anchor by which “government can be held to the principles of its constitution.” The method, known as jury nullification, is an essential - and usually ignored - part of any strategy to advance liberty.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: January 14, 2022
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: January 14, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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