Initial video of the Israeli Attack at Al-Fakhoura School - that houses Thousands of Displaced People in the northern Gaza Strip - about 200 Dead or Wounded reported

Initial video of the Israeli attack at Al-Fakhoura School, which houses thousands of displaced people in the northern Gaza Strip.
About 200 people were killed and wounded in an Israeli strike on the Al-Fakhura school in the Gaza Strip, reports Al Jazeera
Constant #genocide
