Alcyone, Her Lovers and the End of the Age Revealed
Sep 13, 2019MATURE THEMES WARNING RELATING TO EARTH CHANGES AND THE NATURE OF REALITY. Lauda Leon session inquiries and booking. Contact via website www.sovereignki.com Email: [email protected] or [email protected] THE MEDIA PRESENTED MUST BE MORE CLOSELY EXAMINED TO RELATE AND AFFIRM THE ASSOCIATED KEYS. Vital data decrypted, introducing information as addendum to previous works, particularly our 'Biggest Secrets of the Age' series. Here is information relating to the pending COSMIC crucifixions/crossings, the bodies involved, their roles and details of the specific celestial movements involved for the end of the world age evidenced. All information is available for one's own Discernment in analyzing secreted coded data as provided by the elites as keepers of mystery secrets encoded in all forms of their media, including religious mystery school encoded texts. Commentary: 'Jack' is code for YAK. The 'Union Jack' flag is symbolic of both Saturn AND Jupiter bodies converging. In the film Titanic, 'Jack Dawson' is representing the archetype of Jupiter. Rose is Alcyone. CORRECTIONS:'Travis Bickle' in film 'Taxi Driver' is Jupiter. Travis kills 'Sport', representing Saturn. ' Sam Wheat' in film 'Ghost' is portraying Jupiter NOT Saturn. 'American Psycho' is portraying Jupiter NOT Saturn Beauty and the Beast decode: Belle is Alcyone, the Beast is the RAM Jupiter. Gaston is Saturn. Him and I- Halsey- An account of Saturn and Halcyone https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SA7AI... Unison- Bjork. The Saturn 'discipliner' and Alcyone star united. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6rxgz... No Air- Jordin Sparks - showing Alcyone and Saturn converging/united https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WBKnp... Performer 'Halsey' as archetype for Halcyone star, here represented with her 'lover' Saturn/Samael https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZAfAu... Madonna- White Heat -Saturn's celestial interplay with Alcyone https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4wtOE... Charli XCX - Gone -Alcyone and Saturn celestial interplay https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=chSZC... The 'O' in the Weeknd's 'XO' is symbol for the womb of Alcyone, as revealed within this track also. The Pleiades system is known as the 'flock of doves'. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eAbDN... More code names for Alcyone are Sara/Sarah, Rose and Elizabeth. Sarah tellingly means 'lady'. 'The Girl in the Spider's Web' film is based on the Hopi 'Spider woman' of Creation, being Alcyone/ Lillith/Kali/Mother of Harlots (earth as her creation aspect) as told within the bible (bi-bull) Revelation mystery encoded narrative. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XKMSP... Alcyone involvement in the celestial war linked below. Her role with her Pleiades sisters is evidenced in the video 'Rock Star' by Post Malone. http://www.mythencyclopedia.com/Sp-Tl... Alpha Omega- Machine Gun Kelly plays Saturn/Set https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X5-sg... Future - Low Life (destruction at hands of the Saturn/Jupiter/Pleiades bodies depicted) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K_9tX... Halsey- Ghost https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iQFKg... Lana Del Ray as archetype of Alcyone with Jupiter https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JRWox... Mythology to the music video above- Ceyx as Saturn https://www.greeka.com/greece-myths/a... Crocodile symbol displayed on 'Cady', archetype of Saturn in the film 'Cape Fear' https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-5798... His tattoos reveal he is playing Saturn, the Judge and a timelord with brother Jupiter https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=POR5t... Regulate- Warren G as Saturn, Nate Dogg as Jupiter defeating the Destroyer star. The movements of the 'horny' sisters of Pleiades/Taurus coded in this example). https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1plPy... War-ren: What is Ren? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ren_(Co...) Madonna - Who's That Girl (Alcyone) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi8U2... Lady Gaga- Alejandro = Saturn https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=niqrr... The PookonghoYAs and the Cannibal monster celestial mythos http://www.ya-native.com/Culture_Sout... Return of the Mack- Return of Saturn https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uB1D9... The Flame- Cheap Trick (a love letter from Saturn to Alcyone) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=muhFx... P.M. Dawn - Set Adrift On Memory Bliss (celestial crossing/crucifixion of Jupiter/Saturn/Alcyone) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5VoT... Sara- Starship (an ode to the Alcyone star) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=32ScT... Intro Music credits: Easier to Fade by A Himitsu Attribution 3.0 Unported— CC BY 3.0 Outro: Black Ether - A Call of Crows https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wXC8T... https://blackether.bandcamp.com/
