Truth Social to Unlimited Power: The Trump-TAE Deal and a Fusion Scientist's Unsolved Killing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In a shocking week of intertwined events, acclaimed MIT fusion physicist Nuno Lero is shot dead—connected to the same shooter behind the Brown University attack. Days later, Trump Media announces a historic $6 billion merger with private fusion giant TR Technologies. Host Sean Morgan probes the suspicious timing: Was this a targeted hit on clean-energy research?
NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.
🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨
Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.
This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.
👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/
Free Subscription
https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/
ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!
https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting
Follow JMC Here
https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/
Get The Sean Morgan Report at