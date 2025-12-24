Truth Social to Unlimited Power: The Trump-TAE Deal and a Fusion Scientist's Unsolved Killing

In a shocking week of intertwined events, acclaimed MIT fusion physicist Nuno Lero is shot dead—connected to the same shooter behind the Brown University attack. Days later, Trump Media announces a historic $6 billion merger with private fusion giant TR Technologies. Host Sean Morgan probes the suspicious timing: Was this a targeted hit on clean-energy research?

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.









🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨





Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.





👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!





https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





Get The Sean Morgan Report at

https://SeanMorganReport.Substack.com